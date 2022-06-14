ANNVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wildlife staff will provide free guided tours of the only population of the rare regal fritillary butterfly in the eastern United States during July at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG), near Annville, Lebanon County.
All attendees, including children, must register online at www.ftig.isportsman.net/ButterflyTours.aspx to obtain a free permit. To attend a tour, you must present a permit for the specific date and time slot of that tour.
Tour times will be at 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, Saturday July 2, Friday July 8 and Saturday, July 9 at FTIG rain or shine.
The tours allow the public to see a rare butterfly and its associated grassland habitat on military training ranges, as well as the many other natural wonders on the 17,000-acre installation.
General inquiries about the tours can be emailed to RA-DMVA-Wildlife@pa.gov or by calling 717-861-3299.
