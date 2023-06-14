Podobinski vying for Laurel Queen honors

WELLSBORO — The Warrior Run High School Class of 2023 president is among 27 candidates vying to be crowned Laurel Queen.
Emma Podobinski will be representing the Warrior Run High School at the 81st annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival, taking place through Sunday, June 18, in Wellsboro.
The coronation of the 2023 Laurel Queen is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in the Wellsboro High School auditorium.
Podobinski is the daughter of Emily Ayers of Watsontown and Michael Podobinski of Clarks Summit.
All four years of high school, Podobinski was on distinguished honor roll. She has also served on student council, as a member of the school choir, Drama Club and Spanish Club. She was on the National Honor Society, junior varsity golf team and homecoming court.
Podobinski took weekly piano and voice lessons at “Music is the Balm” music studio, and participated in school musicals and theater productions with leading and supporting roles. She was an active member of the Community Mennonite Fellowship Church, serving as a youth group worship leader.
In 2021, on a weeklong mission trip with her church youth group, she helped clean and repair the Gator Wilderness Camp School in Florida, after a major storm. For the 2022 mission trip, she traveled with the group to Chicago to help with several Restoration Ministries, Chicago Prison Land Outreach and Feed My Lambs Ministry.
In the summer of 2022, Podobinski worked as a senior camp counselor at Camp Good News in Northumberland and was also employed part-time Old Navy in Muncy.
She is the owner of an online storefront on Etsy, a marketplace where she sells handmade stickers and bookmarks.
She enjoys golf, musical theater, singing, playing several instruments and reading.
In the fall, she plans to attend Houghton University in Houghton, N.Y., to major in communications, with an emphasis on integrated marketing, and a minor in literature. Her career goal is to work for a publishing company.
Other Laurel Queen candidates are: Miss Austin Savannah Horton; Miss Blue Ridge Libby Zick; Miss Bucktail Haley Burrows; Miss Cameron County Kendyl Hostetlar; Miss Canton Camille McRoberts; Miss Central Mountain Kelsey Burrows; Miss Coudersport Mady Goodrich; Miss Cowanesque Valley Janna Quick; Miss Fairfield Elysabeth Haugh; Miss Jersey Shore Kira Bierly; Miss Millville Kellsey Eyer; Miss Montgomery Gabrielle Segraves; Miss Montoursville Melody Rzeszotarski; Miss Mount Carmel Morgan Kaleta; Miss Muncy Alyssa Weigle; Miss New Covenant Esther Allen; Miss North Penn-Liberty Jaclyn Nelson; Miss North Penn-Mansfield Bryanna Johnson; Miss Port Allegany Olivia Schott; Miss Smethport Kaylee Swanson; Miss St. John Neumann Adelyn Dawes; Miss Towanda Katherine West; Miss Troy Gabrielle Lathrop; Miss Wellsboro Piper Boyce; Miss Williamson Lena Lewis; and Miss Wyalusing Valley Elana Jennings.
Other Laurel Festival activities include:
• Today: 7 p.m., Laurel Concert Series, Wellsboro Town Band, Outdoors on The Green.
• Thursday, June 15: Laurel Concert Series, Wellsboro Men’s and Women’s Choruses, First Presbyterian Church, 130 Main St.
• Friday, June 16: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Arts and Crafts Fair, The Green; noon, queen candidates welcome, Tioga County Courthouse steps; 4:30 p.m., Queen Preview and Laurel Concert with Yetsu, Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center.
• Saturday, June 17: 9 a.m., 10K Foot Race and 2-Mile Fun Run, Packer Park, Queen Street; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Arts and Crafts Fair, The Green; noon, Mighty St. Joe’s Alumni Drum Corps, Chamber Office Lawn, 114 Main St.; 2 p.m., Laurel Festival Parade, Nichols, Queen, Main, King and Walnut streets; 3 p.m., Downbeat Precussion, THe Green;
• Sunday, June 18: Union Church Service, The Green.
For more information, visit wellsboropa.com.
