WATSONTOWN — The more James Robison read about the history of the area he had been born and raised in, the more he felt there were still important pieces of the past that had yet to be accounted for.
“There was a lot of stuff that was missing, or I had questions when I was reading those histories,” said Robison, president of the Watsontown Historical Association. “So I started investigating.”
Robison has always been interested in history, whether in a professional or personal capacity. A graduate of Warrior Run High School, he went on to attend Bloomsburg University. There, he earned a degree in social studies before returning to his alma mater, where he taught for eight years.
Of the local history books that grabbed his attention, there were two: Fred H. Knight’s 1915 account “Watsontown Historically,” and the Watsontown Centennial companion publication, which looked back at the borough’s first 100 years.
However, Robison noticed the two histories were incomplete.
“The 1915 history talks about the 1880s and the 1890s but not the period up to 1915,” said Robison. “The centennial book led up to, but didn’t really talk about any current history that brought it up to date.”
There was really only one solution: Robison decided to write his own book.
Over a multi-year period, Robison set out to compile a comprehensive history of Watsontown that would both fill in the gaps of other accounts and combine the histories that had already been published.
“Part of it was doing research on the other histories, which is what I was basing it on, but then asking the questions and trying to find the answers,” he said, adding that he spent time at the courthouse looking up deeds, particularly from the late 1700s and early 1800s. “The other end, as I was getting to the present day, was interviewing store owners and older citizens to piece together the modern stuff.”
Robison collaborated with his good friend and longtime former borough secretary Barbara Hyde, who played a critical role in helping him fill in the details between the 1960s and the 1990s. Robison’s book, titled “My Watsontown,” provides 370 pages of text and full-color photographs that examine the history of the first settlers all the way up to the Sesquicentennial in 2017.
“I’ve come to appreciate history in such a way that I don’t take for granted what’s written on the page,” said Robison. “There’s a lot of history that has been passed down through storytelling, which also has a lens to the past, and it’s putting those pieces (together), what’s written and what has been spoken, to let individuals make decisions about what is factual.”
Robison will be selling copies of his book during the grand opening weekend of the Watsontown Historical Association museum. He will host a book signing from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, during the opening weekend.
All the proceeds from book sales go to the Watsontown Historical Association.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
