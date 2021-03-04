SUNBURY — Nearly 22 years after her disappearance, members of law enforcement are continuing their search for information on what happened to Barbara Miller. However, officials are releasing no details related to where they currently stand with the investigation.
Sunbury Police Department Chief Brad Hare confirmed an investigation into Miller’s disappearance is ongoing. However, he noted the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has taken the lead on the investigation and referred all inquires to the office.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office also confirmed there is an active investigation into Miller’s disappearance.
“We have no further comment regarding the investigation,” the spokesperson wrote, in an email.
The office asked anyone with information on Miller’s disappearance to contact Special Agent Jimmy Mummau at 717-787-6858.
According to a search warrant filed in June 2017 in the office of District Judge John Gembec, of Shamokin, Miller met friends at a bar in Mifflinburg, and was last seen in 1989 while making plans to meet friends at another bar in Milton.
Her boyfriend, Joseph Walter “Mike” Egan, reported her missing on July 5, 1989.
Investigators spent nearly a week in June 2017 working with blasting equipment and other tools inside a home at 751 N. Front St., Milton, while in search of Miller’s body.
A search warrant affidavit filed by former Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller to open the investigation at the North Front Street property indicated Barbara Miller contacted Sunbury Police multiple times in the months prior to her disappearance concerning ongoing domestic problems with Egan.
Chief Miller also wrote in the affidavit that on June 19, 2009, Sunbury police received a report stating Barbara Miller’s body was buried inside the property at 751 N. Front St.
In August 2017, Chief Miller was joined by the New Cumberland River Rescue Team and Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley in conducting a search at a pond on property owned by Central Builders Supply, along Route 45 near Montandon.
Chief Miller confirmed a container submerged in the pond was removed as part of the investigation. No further information on the contents of the container or what led police to the pond have been released.
The search of the pond occurred one day after Chief Miller said a sealed search warrant was executed at Barbara Miller’s former Sunbury home. He did not comment on what was discovered in the home.
Chief Miller, who is not related to Barbara Miller, resigned as Sunbury’s police chief in July 2018, after serving in the position for two years.
