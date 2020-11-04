POTTS GROVE — A pulled pork platter and apple dumplings sale will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Potts Grove Fire Hall, Route 642, Potts Grove.
The event is take-out only.
Pre-orders are suggested and can be made by calling 570-742-3472 or 570-742-7069.
