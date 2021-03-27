MILTON — From adapting to wearing masks while competing to learning to participate in a virtual event, the Milton Area High School's competitive cheerleading squad has overcome many challenges in 2021 to continue the program's championship-winning legacy.
The team recently won a District 4 championship at Shamokin Area High School in the Small Varsity category, earning a trip to state competition April 10 in Hershey.
Coach Traci Ferguson said Milton restarted a competitive cheerleading team during the 2007-2008 school year after the program had been dormant for some time.
"We really started hitting our stride in 2012-2013," Ferguson said. "That's the first year we went to nationals, 2013."
Since then, the team has participated in a national competition each year but one.
"This year, our nationals was virtual," Ferguson said. "We got fifth place in Routine, eighth in Game Day out of 16 teams."
She was particularly impressed with the ranking in the Game Day category.
Traditionally, teams compete against schools of the same size in national competition. Because this year's competition was held virtually, Ferguson said Milton was up against large schools, some with 30 members on their cheer squads.
She and the team members said the national competition was particularly challenging this year as the routines were pre-recorded for submission.
Lily Mapes, a senior member of the team, said there was not a crowd present to cheer the team on, as there traditionally is in national competitions.
"The adrenaline wasn't as great as it normally was when you were there (in person)," Ferguson said.
The team members also noted they were more "picky" about their performance, as they realized they could record another take if something wasn't quite right.
While noting proud of her team's efforts in the national competition, Ferguson also expressed pride that this is the eighth time in the last nine years the squad has advanced from district to state competition.
Given all of the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, senior members of the team are thankful they have been able to have a cheer season.
"I feel lucky because we had the opportunity to still participate," Jaida Hoffer said.
"I think it's been great we've been able to do this," Bryanna Sampson added. "I was worried there was not going to be (a season)."
The team members are also happy to have the opportunity to represent Milton in a statewide competition.
"It's tradition for Milton to go to states," Trinity Brown said. "Going there is a big thing."
"We're one of the only teams that go to states consistently," Sampson added.
The team did have challenges to overcome to make it to states.
"We had to wear masks when we're practicing," Ferguson said. "That has been the biggest obstacle. We have had to handle it and make the most of it."
When practices first started this school year, Ferguson said the team took "a lot of mask breaks."
However, she said the team quickly realized the benefits of the conditioning regimen they had been following, as they learned to compete while masked.
"You realized how much all of our workouts benefitted us," Ferguson said. "The repetition of running the routines built up their stamina."
She credited the district's athletic trainer, Mike Mertz, for giving the team tips for working out and competing while masked.
Members of the squad are: Trinity Brown, Makahalee Forbes, Jaida Hoffer, Lily Mapes, Bryanna Sampson, Breanna Martz, Alexis Berkheimer, Brienna Bridsall, Nathalie Vargas, Skylie Bobb, Laney Cordetsky, Alysia Prieto and Kaylie Savidge.
