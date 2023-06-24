MILTON — In a strictly etymological sense, pickleball can be a little misleading, if only for the fact that there are no pickles directly involved in the sport. There is, however, a ball.
“It sort of looks like tennis because you’re playing on a miniature tennis court, but not really. It’s set up differently,” said D’Arcy Sampsell, a member of Central PA Pickleball Lovers. “They say it is a combination of badminton, tennis and ping pong. The original paddles actually look like oversized ping pong paddles. The ball looks like a wiffle ball. You use a net just like tennis, but the court layout is more like badminton.”
Born just outside Seattle in the 1960s, pickleball has, in the last few years alone, become the fastest-growing sport in the United States. Why its popularity has seen such a meteoric rise is due to a couple factors.
“I was a big tennis player so it just kind of transitioned into pickleball. So I really don’t play tennis anymore,” said Dianne Schneck, of Muncy, who plays at the courts in Milton's Brown Avenue Park. “I stopped about a year and a half ago. I was having aches and pains from tennis but I don’t get them from pickleball.”
Pickleball is, for a variety of reasons, generally a lower impact sport. Whereas tennis courts measure in at 60 feet wide and 120 feet long, the regulation pickleball court comes in at 20 feet wide and 44 feet long. In Brown Avenue Park, pickleball court lines have been painted directly on the tennis courts.
Pickleball also has a different set of rules. For instance, while tennis utilizes an overhand serve, which can put stress on both the shoulders and lower back, pickleball requires either an underhand or backhand serve. However, it’s not just the game’s level of increased physical accessibility that keeps people coming back to the court day after day.
“It’s a nice game for everyone. Young people, older people, all skills,” said Bob Bachman, a Warrior Run High School Class of 1968 graduate.
Bachman discovered pickleball after retiring from ACF Industries. For the last eight years, he’s been an avid pickleball player, sometimes even picking up two games in a single day.
“My husband’s family, all the Brungards, are from Milton and Watsontown, so we’re visiting,” said Robin Brungard, who now lives in North Carolina and was recently at the Brown Avenue Park courts. “The cool part is that when I come up, I have friends up here and I can come and play pickleball and have a community even when I’m visiting.”
The community that pickleball offers to its players is often cited as being just as important as the gameplay itself, something that proved to be especially true throughout the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the sport saw its steepest rise in popularity.
“I moved to North Carolina during COVID,” added Brungard. “And gyms were closed. If you’re an active person it was really hard. Pickleball was something we could still do. That was a community that was just so accepting.”
Opportunities for socialization and exercise are the two elements of the sport that have made it broadly appealing to people of all sorts of ages, backgrounds, and ability levels. In fact, pickleball has become so beloved in Milton and the surrounding area that Central PA Pickleball Lovers now utilizes an app, TeamReach, to coordinate dates, times, and locations.
However, pickleball isn’t purely all fun and games. A number of players have also found their competitive spirit coming to life, in light of the upcoming Milton pickleball tournament.
The Pickleball for Paws tournament, which is being hosted by Haven to Home Canine Rescue and Arthur’s Pet Pantry, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a rain day of Sunday, Aug. 6, in Brown Avenue Park
“I’m from the west end of Union County, up toward Weikert, so I travel (to Milton) to play,” said Joan Lyons. “Basically, I say that I don’t want to be competitive but I want to win. I haven’t signed up for the tournament, but there’s a part of me that thinks I should.”
Sampsell has been working diligently on making the tournament a reality.
“We are forming an actual committee of pickleball players to help with the implementation of getting everything going, with getting flyers out, getting advertising out there and getting people signed up to actually play,” said Sampsell. “There’s a registration fee then there’s gonna be fundraising events there that day.”
For anyone interested in signing up, one of the first steps includes figuring out your pickleball rating, which is scaled from 1 to 5.5+.
“There’s three ways you can do it,” said Marcie Wallis. “You can rate yourself. You can get on DUPR. The other one is, if you play at a club, they can give you a rating. There’s so many different places out there you can go to rate yourself.”
The USA Pickleball Association, the governing body of the sport, provides an online USA Pickleball Player Skill Ratings rubric to help both current and potential players figure out their skill level.
