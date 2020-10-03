NEW COLUMBIA — Does the ghost of a long-dead spiritual medium want to be heard?
Speculation that "Rebecca Davis" could desire that outcome will be answered at "In Search of the Ghost of Rebecca Davis," at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Lewisburg Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 96 (IOOF), 10491 River Road, New Columbia. Limited seating ($35 or $45 Halloween night) was recently made available only in advance at www.iooflewisburg.org or by calling 570-541-3494.
A "night of scary theatre" was promised by Scott Robinson, IOOF Lodge 96 warden. He noted there would be shows both at 7 p.m. and midnight on Halloween. He stressed that no one under age 18 would be admitted and COVID facial masks were required.
Robinson said his "historical re-creation of a 1920s seance" was entirely made up. His fictional Davis was based on his knowledge of the popularity of the spiritual mediums of 100 years ago. Their purported ability to communicate with dead people lured vulnerable family members to sessions where loved ones could be "contacted."
Davis, Robinson's story went, made a fortune performing seances in the Boston area and elsewhere. But she was exposed by illusionist Harry Houdini who in real life truly was appalled by tricks committed by mediums. Houdini, as it's been historically noted, "told all" about mediums who had been duping the public.
"Her reputation was tarnished," said Robinson, returning to fiction. "(Davis) was thrown out of society in Boston. Lo and behold she moved to New Columbia."
Davis lived until her death at the current IOOF Lodge. Robinson said they found "evidence" of her story as they restored the barn for use as a Lodge headquarters and events barn.
Robinson mused that Houdini exposed Davis a second time in 1924 at the Lyceum Theatre in Lewisburg. After that, she became a recluse, but was soon found hung dead in the barn. Authentic-looking newspaper accounts of Friday, Oct 31, 1924, including a "Lewisburg Journal, Special Evening Edition," reported her death.
Robinson said the spirit of Davis would have a story to tell and they would use "her" equipment to contact her.
"We are going to do it exactly seances were done back then," Robinson said in all seriousness. "Twelve people were in the room with the medium, which makes your lucky number 13."
Robinson actually re-created many of the effects and equipment, based on drawings of items used at the time. Most notable was the seance horn, an open-ended cone about 24 inches in length and made of aluminum.
"The idea was that the spirit spoke through the horn," Robinson said. "When in actuality, most of the seances were done in pitch black. It was actually the medium doing everything."
Robinson said luminous paint was new in the 1920s, which mediums called "ghost light" and used to great effect.
"They would paint ghost-like faces and figures on sheets," he added. "(They) would bring them out in the dark and it would freak people out. People had never seen anything like it."
Robinson said some mediums would use "ectoplasm," which was mostly gauze soaked in luminous paint. They would drape it around their nose, mouth or ears. He has also recreated authentic containers for such material as well as items which the ghost makes "appear."
Robinson, who will serve as the host, said the program will have a light session and a dark session with a break for refreshments between them.
"In the light session, the room lights will be on," he said. "We'll make contact, certain things will happen and we'll so certain tests."
Robinson said he had a strong feeling contact would be made. The tests would get more difficult for the spirit as they continue. The dark session which follow the break would be in total darkness.
"That's when things could get very intense," Robinson said. "Especially if we've opened a portal to the 'other side.' Or nothing could happen. But I have a good feeling that things might happen."
An original "floating" table from that era with an exotic inlay pattern will be featured. Original school slates for messages and an genuine 1921 bell box would also be used for communicating with the spirit.
"Houdini actually debunked this," Robinson said as he rang the device. "The mediums would set this on the floor or put it on the table. Their hands would be held or tied and the would actually operate it with their head or a stick in the dark. The idea was that the spirit would ring it and communicate with them."
Robinson noted there would be other surprises, including a Ghost Tour, at each performance. Proceeds will contribute to the Odd Fellows barn project.
