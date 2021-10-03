LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s Imaging Services has earned a three-year term of accreditation in ultrasound as the result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
Ultrasound imaging, also known as sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts. At Evangelical, ultrasound imaging is used to help diagnose the causes of illness, injury, or other medical issues in the body and to examine baby development during prenatal visits. Ultrasound is safe, noninvasive, and does not require the use of ionizing radiation.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards, following a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
