WILKES-BARRE — Jason R. Woloski, MD, FAAFP, of Wilkes-Barre, has been elected president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP). His one-year term started April 2.
As president of the PAFP, Woloski will guide the activities of the Academy’s board of directors, provide leadership for the Academy’s advocacy, education and workforce development efforts, and represent the specialty of family medicine to members of the public, the media and the legislature.
Woloski is the assistant program director for the Geisinger Kistler Family Medicine Residency Program, assistant professor of Family Medicine for the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and adjunct clinical faculty for the Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.