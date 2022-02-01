KREAMER — A member of Congress and a State House representative met local business executives Monday for a two-way update.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) and Rep. David Rowe (R-85) met with the group at the Wood-Mode showroom. A representative of Sen. John Gordner (R-23) was also on hand.
Acknowledging commonly-reported supply chain problems, Keller said the Senate has taken up legislative action to ensure international freight containers are not returned empty to other countries.
Keller said the House of Representatives has in the meantime asked the administration for similar executive action to incentivize exports.
“American exports can get to other parts of the world,” Keller said. “That’s one of the biggest things. Containers are costing five times or more what they were costing just a couple of years ago.”
Keller noted that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had withdrawn certain coronavirus vaccine and testing mandates. He said some Democrats favored doing so but did not want their names on a bill.
“We’re hopeful the administration saw the light with that,” Keller said. “But they would have to go through the same procedures again. I would define that as ‘wounded but not dead.’”
Rowe added that the announced closure of Lewisburg’s Country Cupboard reflected the real economic upheaval connected with the coronavirus pandemic.
“What we sort of warned against for the last couple of years was that once all the subsidies and stimulus money stopped, the true economic upheaval would become apparent,” Rowe said. “The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money that was a lifeline to many small businesses has ended as have a lot of the other things (like) state-sponsored hospitality investment (which) has expired.”
Rowe said legislators are doing what they can to ease a state revenue slump.
“Our appropriations staff has predicted that this (upcoming) fiscal year and the next that are going to be the bad ones,” Rose said. “For the last two years there was a significant increase in sales tax because of all the stimulus money being spent. There is also a federal infusion of cash, but once that is gone and rising costs due to inflation and all those other things, these next two years are going to be a tough hurdle.”
Bills which have survived second consideration in the State House included one which brings state law in line with federal rules on business equipment exchanges. Rowe said passage could make it easier to bid on state-sponsored jobs.
Rowe said there is also a bill pending which would streamline Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) permitting. Under the proposal, the DEP would be required to issue an answer to a permit applicant within 30 days or the proposal would be approved.
Egregious problems before the DEP, Rowe said, would still be addressed quickly. But it was hoped that routine permit applications would not take as long to process.
Bill French, Wood-Mode LLC owner, told legislators that a number of job applicants with good backgrounds declined pursuing jobs while receiving unemployment benefits. Other employers noted that applicants who have applied for jobs have failed or not shown up for drug tests.
Keller said the people who’ve set up current relief programs were at fault rather than the applicants who have taken advantage of the programs.
Rowe noted that other states have declined federal subsidy of unemployment insurance and turned that money into a return to work incentive. However, he acknowledged “valid pushback” among people who had never stopped working and felt left out.
The State House, Rowe added, had passed a bill which had disqualified unemployment recipients from discouraging their own employment and still receiving unemployment.
“If somebody intentionally did something to fail a drug test, even if they didn’t get the job, they would still be ineligible for unemployment,” Rowe said.
Gordner’s representative said employers already have the option to report such irregularities to the state system.
Among other executives on hand, Chad Geise, Furmano Foods president, said costs including the steel used in cans has gone up 60% in the past year. Higher raw material and food costs have also added to taxable inventory. The high rate of tax on inventory has been a concern.
Todd Benner of Selinsgrove Ford said low inventory levels have prevented many car dealers from deferring taxes to the following year.
Other representatives on hand included Wayne Kuhns (APEX Homes), Aimee Buhner (Bowen Agency Realtors) and Jason Robin (Kreamer Feed).
French, a registered Democrat, complimented Keller not only for listening to his concerns but also for making him feel welcome in Republican circles. He said it was a new experience and he appreciated it.
