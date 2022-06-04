District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Controlled substance possession
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Nyjuane Kelly, 39, of Irvington, N.J., was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of controlled substance by person not registered and use or possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.
Troopers allege that at 5:20 p.m. May 1 at mile marker 195 westbound Interstate 80 in Lewis Township, Kelly was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation.
Kelly was charged after consent was granted for a search, a positive test of presumed cocaine in the vehicle, and admission of ownership of four bricks of suspected heroin and three bags of suspected crack cocaine.
Possession with intent
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Vincent A. Azinger, 49, of Lewisburg, was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm prohibited, make repairs to or sell offensive weapon, possession of controlled substance (two counts) and possession of a firearm prohibited.
Troopers said they were called at 6:28 a.m. May 23 to a Spruce Run Road address based on a report alleging Azinger had been selling presumed marijuana and cocaine from the address.
Permission to search the residence was obtained and troopers allege they found presumed marijuana, items associated with marijuana production, currency, firearms and other items.
Assault
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Joshua D. Wolfe, 43, of Sunbury, was charged with simple assault, harassment afer a report of an alleged physical altercation.
Troopers were called 2:45 p.m. May 25 to a Willow Pond Road, New Berlin, address by the alleged victim of the assault at a Buffalo Road address, Buffalo Township.
Wolfe was charged after troopers observed superficial bruising and finger impressions on the alleged victim.
False information
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Angela Chappel, 44, of Mifflinburg, was charged with furnishing authorities with information without knowledge after an investigation.
At 2:40 p.m. May 25 at a Punako Lane location, troopers responded to allegations by Chappel of an assault.
Troopers said Chappel showed no signs of injury and allegedly admitted lying about being struck.
Watsontown Police Department
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — Brayden Snyder, 21, and Caitlynn Buss, 19, both of Watsontown, have been charged with harassment.
Police said the charges were filed after the two allegedly submitted one another to unwanted physical contact during a disturbance.
The incident occurred at 11:10 p.m. May 31 in the 400 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
State Police at Milton
Hit and run
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit and run, which occurred between 7 a.m. and noon June 1 at 133 Route 304, Union Township, Union County.
A vehicle fled the scene after striking a fence. Troopers said the vehicle which fled is missing its front bumper, and has damage to its passenger side.
Retail theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Tallia Charlebois, 27, of Muncy, has been charged after allegedly stealing a mascara eraser valued at $8 and mascara valued at $5.40.
The alleged theft occurred at 8:13 p.m. May 31 at Dollar General, 4935 Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Dylan Crawford, 19, of Milton, has been charged after allegedly leaving a voicemail for a 17-year-old New Columbia girl.
The incident occurred at 9:04 a.m. May 26 in White Deer Township, Union County.
