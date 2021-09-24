With NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson continuing to contemplate whether he will add the 2022 Indy 500 to his IndyCar road racing schedule, and the recent announcement that Kimi Raikkonen is set to retire from Formula 1, I have compiled a list of drivers I would like to see make the jump from IndyCar or Formula 1 to NASCAR competition.
Raikkonen competed in a NASCAR truck and Xfinity race while taking a two-year break from Formula 1 in 2010 and 2011. He has left the door open to potentially running additional NASCAR races after he steps away from F1.
Five IndyCar drivers I would like to see attempt to compete in NASCAR — whether for a full season or a one-off race like the Daytona 500 or a road course race — are:
• Pato O’Ward: This young Mexican driver has been labeled a future superstar for several years. While he’s a two-time IndyCar race winner and locked in the fight for the 2021 championship, I could easily see O’Ward spreading his wings and attempting to race in other series. He’s a natural talent, and could find more success in NASCAR than fellow countryman Daniel Suarez has.
• Alexander Rossi: The 2016 Indy 500 winner, and former Formula 1 race starter, has shown an interest in competing in other divisions. He was on the winning team for the season opening 24 Hours of Daytona, and has competed in off-road racing events. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him make the switch to stock car racing at some point in his career.
• Will Power: The Australian driver who hated oval track racing when he first entered IndyCar competition has become one of the best oval racers in the series. Given that he drives for Roger Penske, to see Power attempt to start at least one stock car race wouldn’t be a surprise.
• Scott Dixon: Ranking third on the all-time IndyCar win list behind AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti puts Dixon in elite company. While he has also been victorious in major sports car racing events, there is one thing he needs to do to be considered a racer on the same level as Foyt and Andretti. Dixon needs to diversify. He needs to compete in — and win — the Daytona 500, just like Foyt and Andretti did. With a little testing, I believe Dixon could be successful in a stock car. Hopefully he’s talking to IndyCar teammate Jimmie Johnson about what it’s like to transition from one form of racing to another.
• Josef Newgarden: Ever since signing with Roger Penske’s team beginning with the 2017 season, I have maintained that Newgarden would follow in the footsteps of former Penske driver Sam Hornish and make the move to NASCAR. A two-time IndyCar champion, the only thing lacking on Newgarden’s open wheel racing resume is an Indy 500 win. I still believe he will become a full-time NASCAR driver as soon as he wins the 500.
Three Formula 1 drivers I would like to see attempt to compete in a NASCAR race are:
• Daniel Ricciardo: One of the most personable drivers in the F1 paddock, Ricciardo has in the past stated a desire to race in NASCAR. After the sun sets on his open wheel racing career, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Ricciardo on the grid for a NASCAR road race.
• Fernando Alonso: He once traded rides with Jimmie Johnson, and tested a stock car. Given that the two-time Formula 1 champion has also raced in the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it would be natural for him to experiment with racing a stock car.
• Lewis Hamilton: Let me be clear, it’s not going to happen. Hamilton will never race in NASCAR. However — much like Dixon — if the seven-time Formula 1 champion wants to be considered one of the greatest of all time he needs to race in other divisions. He’s a natural talent, and should Hamilton decide to one day race a stock car, he would find immediate success. Like Alonso, he has driven a stock car. In 2011, he swapped rides with Tony Stewart in a high-profile event held in Watkins Glen. It would be phenomenal for stock car racing — and motorsports in general — to see Hamilton enter a race. But he’s attained so much wealth in F1, he has no reason to compete in NASCAR. I’d also like to see Hamilton compete in the Indy 500 before he retires from racing, but that’s also not going to happen.
Hamilton isn’t the only current F1 driver I would like to see attempt to compete in the Indy 500. Other drivers include Raikkonen, Ricciardo, Sebastien Vettel, Sergio Perez, Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas. There’s also a slew of current NASCAR drivers I would like to see compete in the Indy 500, including Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney.
