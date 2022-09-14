LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. The event will feature a health fair and heart walk.
The event will celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds, and encourage physical activity.
The American Heart Association has named Kendra Aucker, president and chief executive officer of Evangelical Community Hospital, and Matt Walsh, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Geisinger, for the walk.
“We can’t fight cardiovascular disease alone. We are grateful to have Kendra and Matt’s commitment to the mission,” said Meghan Gagorik, division director, American Heart Association. “Under their leadership, we are confident that we will achieve the goals for the Heart Walk, which will support the advancement of transformational research initiatives and educational programs in our community to help people lead longer, healthier lives.“
The 2022 Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk is the region’s first in-person Heart Walk in almost six years. The event supports the mission of the American Heart Association and now, more than ever, highlights the benefits of staying physically active and promoting a culture of health and well-being.
The walk will be the first ever at The Miller Center, a joint venture of Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger.
Ryan McNally, director of The Miller Center and Community Health Initiatives for Evangelical said, “Evangelical and Geisinger came together in 2019 to form The Miller Center joint venture, and it’s great to see the joint venture supporting the 2022 Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk.”
McNally continued, “There’s no limit to the impact we can all have when we work together to build a healthier community. The Miller Center sits adjacent to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, so we are truly excited to host this year’s event. Participants are in for a beautiful and scenic walk on the Rail Trail.”
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Health Heart Walk and Health Fair is locally sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Health System.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program, which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause, and have a lot of fun doing it.
The funds raised from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.
