WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) has been awarded a $125,000 DCNR 2021 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant to fund the rehabilitation and development of Hopewell Park in Mahoning Township, Montour County.
"This grant funding, when matched by locally secured donations and other funds, will allow the construction of an asphalt paved pump track, as well as the renovation of existing parking areas, renovation of existing dirt jumps and pump track area, construction of new handicapped-accessible parking areas and access routes, construction of bicycle skills areas, stormwater management measures, site landscaping, and project signage," MARC Director Bob Stoudt said. "MARC anticipates that work will begin in early 2022 and MARC will make every effort to complete the project during the 2022 season."
Stoudt also noted numerous other entities which have supported the project, including: Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau, for providing $50,000 in challenge grant funding; DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and DCNR staff, including Wes Fahringer, Region 4 coordinator/recreation and parks advisor; Sen. John Gordner (R-27); Mahoning Township, for providing American Rescue Plan grant funding in support of project engineering and permitting; Montour County Commissioners; DirtSculpt and American Ramp Company/VeloSolutions; Community Giving Foundation
Other project donors and supporters include: Geisinger Community Fund; Dutch Wheelman Bicycle Shop; Brookside Bikes; Ski Valley Bike, Board, Ski and Skate; Earl’s Bicycle Store; Service 1st Federal Credit Union; Fulton Bank; Green Thumb Industries; Rinehart, Marr and Murdock Dental; Zartman Construction; Marks, McLaughlin, Dennehy, and Piontek; Service Electric; Ideal Pediatric and Adolescent Care; Hawkins Chevrolet/Hawkins Helping Hands; Villager Realty; Dr. Victor and Linda Marks; Dr. John Bulger; Drs. Victor Jr. and Sarah Marks; Chris Purcell; Jason Burkett; Bob and Becky Stoudt; Eli Dehart; Brion Lieberman; Dr. Matt McElroy; Drs. Ross and Halle Ellison; Jared Hafer; Dr. Joseph and Rebecca Blansfield; Dr. Jon and Tami Gabrielsen; Keith Mcree; Chadd Roadarmel; Yohannes Getachew; Adam and Kathy Zakarian; Bob and Mary Snyder; Chris Torres; Milton Steel; Dr. Julia and Jim Book; Peter Kadens; Paul and Sarah Sommer; Howard Pride; Rich Good/Good’s Automotive; Tony Fritz; Greg Thompson; Ryan Mori; Chris Holcombe; Scott Mitchell Friedenberg; Brett Simpson; David Weader; Christian Kauffman; Drs. Anthony and Mary Petrick; Dr. Frank Maffei; Dave Decoteau; Harold Schrawder; and several anonymous donors.
For more information about the Hopewell Park Pump Track Project, visit https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1b1DRhttSDZ3OfL0aYTa1uFPhW1XYNO7x/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=117951050608712833238&rtpof=true&sd=true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.