Inmate dies at FCI Allenwood

ALLENWOOD — A 56-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Allenwood Medium Security prison died Friday, March 4, after being found unresponsive in his cell.
According to a press release issued by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Tulio Lopez was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:40 p.m.
"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measure," the release stated. "Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued."
Lopez was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and there was no danger to the public, the release read.
Lopez was sentenced in the Southern District of New York to a 120-months in prison for conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to import cocaine. He had been in locked up in Allenwood since Aug. 24, the release said.
FCI Allenwood Medium currently houses 1,155 male offenders, the release noted.
Just one month ago, another Allenwood inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell. Robert D. McWilliams, 41, was found unresponsive at 12:5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
McWilliams died four days after being locked up in Allenwood, following a sentencing in Ohio on sex trafficking charges.
