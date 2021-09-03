State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was allegedly found to be driving under the influence.
Troopers said Jose Correa-Gomex, 52, of Sunbury, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance at 1:33 p.m. July 30 along Route 35 and East Front Street, Washington Township, Snyder County.
DUI
SELINSGROVE — Troopers charged a 19-year-old Freeburg man after he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
The alleged incident involved a 2012 Chevrolet Impala at 9:45 p.m. July 23 along Route 11 south and East Pine Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. Gage Fegley was arrested and charged, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:01 a.m. Sept. 1 along Buckwheat Valley Road, east of Seven Stars Road, West Perry Township, Union County.
A 2009 International Harvester driven by Timothy J. Baker, 50, of New Columbia, was traveling east and a 2008 Freightliner driven by Rex A. Gill, 62, of Winfield, was traveling west when the two passed one another and their mirrors struck one another.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport couple sustained suspected serious injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 15 along Bloomingrove Road, south of Keller Loop, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Dorothy R. McCarty, 74, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord north in a left curve when the vehicle left the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment, became airborne an dhit a small tree and ditch. McCarty and passenger Thomas R. Grimm, 76, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police noted.
Speed played a role in the crash, police noted. The crash remains under investigation, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after two trucks collided at the boat launch in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
The crash occurred at 8:18 p.m. Aug. 30. A 2016 Toyota Tacoma backed from a parking space when it struck the fender of a trailer towed by a 2018 Toyota Tundra, police noted.
Harassment
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Upper Fairfield Township man allegedly received threatening messages.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:31 p.m. Aug. 30 along Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man has been charged with stealing two bottles of Bootlegger malt beverage from a Sheetz store.
Matthew McDonald, 27, was charged following the alleged incident at 4:16 a.m. Aug. 16 at Sheetz, Route 220 north, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. The two bottles were valued at $10.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged unemployment scam.
Someone allegedly attempted to use the identity of a 69-year-old Williamsport woman to obtain benefits. The incident was reported at 5 p.m. July 23 along Crestfield Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
