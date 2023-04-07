Rotary contributes to Shelter Box program

On behalf of Shelter Box USA, Muncy Rotarian and Shelter Box ambassador Barbra Morgan accepts the $2,000 check from Milton Rotary Club President Rick Coup.

 PROVIDED

MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club recently contributed $2,000 to Shelter Box ,in light of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The cost of each Shelter Box is $1,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.