Rotary contributes to Shelter Box program

MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club recently contributed $2,000 to Shelter Box ,in light of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
The cost of each Shelter Box is $1,000.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club recently contributed $2,000 to Shelter Box ,in light of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
The cost of each Shelter Box is $1,000.
Shelter Box was formed by British Rotarians in 2000 to meet the needs of the homeless due to disasters such as hurricanes, war, earthquakes and other events. The first consignment of 143 boxes was sent to earthquake victims in the Indian state of Gujarat in January 2001. Over the next three years, the project matured, and by the end of 2004, nearly 2,600 boxes had been dispatched, following 16 major disasters.
In 2005, ShelterBox sent out more than 22,000 boxes, almost 10 times the number delivered in the previous three years. Not only were they sending aid to survivors of a tsunami, but we were also able to help those who had lost their homes to Hurricane Katrina in the USA and the massive earthquake that hit the Kashmir region of Pakistan.
Since the inception in 2000, support has been given to over 1 million people. Currently, Shelter Box has been deployed to Turkey and Syria, Pakistan, Ukraine, Syria, Mozambique, Lake Chad Basin, Burkina Faso, Yemen and Ethiopia.
Shelter Box customizes the contents of the kit to meet the individual needs of each community they help. They often add a number of other essentials like solar lights, blankets and water containers and purifiers to help families return to normal life as soon as possible, as well as providing family-sized tents for shelter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.