HARRISBURG — "Predators and Prey" was announced as the theme of the annual art and poster contest hosted by Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists.
The annual contest, for in-state students in Grade 4 through Grade 12, is held to encourage creative expression as well as appreciation and understanding of the outdoor world. Entrants will compete against others in the same age group and may attend public, private or home schools.
Call 717-232-3480 or email susan@pfsc.org for more information.
