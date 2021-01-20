MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Farmers Spring Thaw Meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Paxtonville United Methodist Church’s roofed picnic pavilion, located at 1281 Paxton Street, Paxtonville.
Call 570-837-3000, ext. 118, for reservations, or email agtech@snydercd.org by Friday, March 26.
