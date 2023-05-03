LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District Alumni Association celebrated one of its most senior members on Tuesday afternoon.
Ernestine V. Walburn McCoy, age 102 and from Lewisburg, visited the high school’s Heritage Room to pour over memorabilia of the school from years gone by.
McCoy is the oldest-living Lewisburg alumni. At 102, she walks by herself — with the aide of a walker — and her mind is as spry as can be.
“Lewisburg is the only school in the state of Pennsylvania that I know of that has a room specifically for alumni members and memorabilia,” said high school Principal Paula Reber.
David Powell, an alumni association member, said the room features every yearbook from 1926 to 2022, videos of past state wrestling and football games, graduation invitations from 1886, old band uniforms, a dress from a past May Day, and a diploma from 1810.
As she looked over the material, McCoy called out names and remembered the students she used to walk the halls with as a teenager.
“I can’t believe I’m standing in someone’s cornfield,” said McCoy, referring to the current location of the high school in Kelly Township.
McCoy reminisced about a time before the Lewisburg Penitentiary was built.
“People didn’t want it back then, but what did we get? And it’s still here,” said McCoy, who remembers graduating from high school at around the time the penitentiary was constructed.
“I was born in the last house on North Fourth Street in Lewisburg and I was born at home,” she said. “There’s no way else to have a baby.”
McCoy now lives in the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
While in school, McCoy said her nickname “was Teeny, because I never grew up.
“I’m thankful the Lord left me here for some reason. When I graduated it was a bad time,” said McCoy, noting that the world was being thrust into World War II.
McCoy married a high school flame, and talked about that experience.
She was working in Connecticut at the time and received a letter from Bob McCoy, who was serving in the Navy.
“He called me on the phone and said ‘I want to come and see you,’ so I told him to meet me in Milton at the train station,” said McCoy.
She vividly recalls arriving at the train station in Milton, and seeing her parents talking to a tall man in a uniform.
“He put his hand on my shoulder and said ‘I’m Bob McCoy’ and that was the beginning of a love affair,” she said.
McCoy relived memories, like getting paid 5-cents to babysit the children of Bucknell professors.
A somber moment came when McCoy asked alumni association President Bob Brouse how many members of her class are surviving.
“They are all gone, all my friends are gone,” McCoy said.
“It’s an all-different word now, but my old school building is still standing,” said McCoy, referring to what now is the Greenspace Center, in Lewisburg.
“When I was in high school I liked going to baseball and football games,” McCoy said. “We would stay after school to watch the baseball games. Those are the things I enjoyed a lot.”
Reber commented that those are still some of the most popular activities among students.
“I would go back to high school if I could walk and run good,” McCoy said. “It’s a mystery to think, here I am.”
