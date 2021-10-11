LEWISBURG — Formal arraignment was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in Union County Court for a Snyder County motorist charged in connection with a fatal crash in July.
Roger L. Kline, 68, of Beaver Springs, had felony counts of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle held for court after an appearance before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Summary allegations for failure to keep right, following too closely, driving at a save speed, reckless driving and a seat belt violation were also held.
Landyn Zerby, 8, of Lewisburg, was a passenger in a westbound vehicle allegedly hit from behind by a utility van driven by Kline as it waited to make a left turn along Route 45 east of Hoffa Mill Road. Zerby was first taken to Evangelical Community Hospital than via helicopter to Geisinger where he died early the next morning.
Charges were filed against after an investigation which included a warranted search of Kline's phone. Police alleged that Kline had made an outgoing phone call which timed nearly exactly with the time of the crash. Court records indicated $100,000 unsecured bail was posted.
Kline, the driver and an occupant of the Zerby vehicle and an occupant of a third vehicle involved were also injured then treated and released.
Meantime, the GoFundMe page set up by a family member has raised more than $32,000 toward a $40,000 goal. It noted donations would help the Zerby family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.