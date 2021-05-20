BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Zeta Chapter of Lambda Alpha, the national honor society in anthropology, inducted nine new members in the spring.
Laura Edwards from Winfield, a member of the class of 2021, was one of those inducted.
Anthropology students become eligible for membership when they achieve junior status with a minimum of 12 credits in anthropology and maintain a minimum of a 3.2 GPA in their anthropology classes.
