LEWISBURG — Voters in two counties will soon decide who will be the next judge on the Court of Common Pleas, 17th District.
Earlier this year, Democrat Brian L. Kerstetter and Republican Lori R. Hackenberg each won primaries in the respective parties. Both had cross-filed as Democrats and Republicans for voting in the spring. They are vying for the judicial spot long held by Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg.
The Court of Common Pleas hears major criminal and civil cases in Union and Snyder counties. Decisions on divorces, adoptions, child custody, abuse, guardianships and estate matters are also among those made by judges. They are elected to 10-year terms and are paid $186,665 annually.
Kerstetter, 47, currently serves as first assistant district attorney for Snyder County. He has also worked for the Snyder County Public Defender's office and been in private practice. Kerstetter graduated with a bachelor's degree from King's College and a juris doctor from Ohio Northern University in 1999.
Kerstetter cited his experience among qualifications for the job, including over 100 criminal and civil jury trials across the commonwealth. He noted about 60% of cases heard by the Court of Common Pleas were criminal cases and added that serving as a prosecutor for 17 of 22 years in practice was a plus.
From Lewisburg, Kerstetter has also appeared before higher state appellate courts including the Superior Court, Supreme Court and Commonwealth Court.
"It has always been the case in the 17th Judicial District that the Union County resident sat at the Union County bench for obvious reasons," Kerstetter observed. "I am the only resident from Union County. The other candidate is a resident of Snyder County."
Kerstetter said if his opponent were elected, Snyder County would have two representatives on the bench. He speculated that residents would understand maintaining the practice of judges serving in their respective counties.
Hackenberg, 46, graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School and the Widener School of Law. Since 2012, Hackenberg has presided over District Court 17-3-04 in Middleburg and been part of the judicial team for the Drug, Alcohol and Mental Health Treatment Court of the 17th Judicial District.
Hackenberg has practiced law for over 17 years, is an adjunct instructor at Susquehanna University and been an advisory board member of the Union Snyder Community Action Agency (USCAA).
Hackenberg, as noted in the Voters Guide published by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA) , promoted the use of early intervention strategies, alternative dispute resolution and partnering with nonprofits to provide low or no-cost resources to "qualified litigants."
The LWVLA asked about the personal qualities considered most important for service to the Court of Common Pleas.
"I have a proven record of being fair and impartial while exhibiting exemplary judicial tempement," Hackenberg wrote. "I have been a judge on the front lines for nine years and have built an excellent reputation for being respectful and patient while maintaining order and decorum in the courtroom."
Candidate information has been gathered from the LWVLA Voters Guide and other sources. Hackenberg has declined repeated requests for a news interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.