HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced its participation in a Supportive Services Statewide Networking Workshop presented by the Pennsylvania Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Supportive Services Center, in partnership with the PA Diverse Business (DB) Supportive Services Center. The workshop will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The workshop will show DB/DBEs with multiple employees how to ensure that all of their employees have access to supportive services virtually, as well as to show non-DB/DBE primes,
This event will focus on searching for diverse firms using information from multiple state agency profiles posting and searching for job and contract opportunities and networking directly with firm users all from within the virtual platform.
To register for the PennDOT Supportive Services Statewide Networking Workshop, visit http://rsvp.penndbe.com.
