WILLIAMSPORT — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. achieved net income of $11.2 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.58.
Net income for the three and nine months ending Sept. 30 was $4.1 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared to $4.5 million and $11.3 million for the same periods of 2020.
Results for the three and nine months compared to 2020 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $767,000 (from a gain of $799,000 to a gain of $32,000) for the three month period and a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $739,000 (from a gain of $975,000 to a gain of $236,000) for the nine month period.
The provision for loan losses decreased $570,000 and $1.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ending Sept. 30, to $75,000 and $940,000 compared to $645,000 and $2 million for the 2020 periods. The provision for loan losses was elevated in 2020 due primarily to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ending Sept. 30 were 58 cents and $1.58, respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ending Sept. 30 were 63 cents and $1.61, respectively.
Return on average assets was .86% for the three months ending Sept. 30, compared to .97% for the corresponding period of 2020. Return on average assets was .79% for the nine months ending Sept. 30, compared to 0.85% for the corresponding period of 2020.
Return on average equity was 9.85% for the three months ending Sept. 30, compared to 11.05% for the corresponding period of 2020. Return on average equity was 9.17% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to 9.57% for the corresponding period of 2020.
Approximately one third of employees are working remotely.
As of Sept. 30, a loan modification/deferral program was in place to defer payments up to 180 days for principal and/or interest with only $1.3 million in loan principal remaining in deferral.
The bank participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.
Total paycheck protection program loans to be held on a balance sheet totaled $30.6 million, with $10.6 million remaining on the balance sheet on Sept. 30.
Net income from core operations was $4.1 million for the three months ending Sept. 30, compared to $3.7 million for the same period of 2020. Core earnings were $10.9 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30, compared to $10.3 million for the same period of 2020.
