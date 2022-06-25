MONTGOMERY — A coach for adaptive athletes since 2010, Kevin Bittenbender more recently became an adaptive athlete himself.
Bittenbender, wearing a Flex-Foot often seen in para-Olympic games, said it was ironic that things have worked out this way.
What began as a loss of feeling a number of years ago has led to amputation of his left leg below the knee.
"I never thought that my roles would be reversed physically," Bittenbender said. "I am continuing to coach people with a disabilities. It gives me a more fully-dimensional approach as a coach. If someone else is struggling with something, they may be struggling with it just as much.
"It has made me a better coach but at the same time too it has opened a lot of doors as an athlete," Bittenbender said. "Now I can compete in things I classify for."
Bittenbender, with careers in the Army and Bureau of Prisons at various times, was disabled due to exposure to burn pits in Afghanistan. A blood infection developed which led to the choice of amputation.
During his deployment, Bittenbender said his unit would discover dangerous material while out on missions. Items included ammunition, improvised explosive devices and bomb-making material.
“Instead of gathering everything up and taking it back with us, we would burn it on site,” he said. “We would take what is called a thermite grenade, put things in a pit or a pile, and throw in the grenade and let the stuff melt, implode or explode.”
Bittenbender said it was inevitable that a burn pit would produce a cloud of toxic material. Sometimes the only protection available was a towel covering the face.
“This big thing was that there was an infection that got into my blood,” Bittenbender said. “It just metastasized into my bone and in the past year, it reared its ugly head again.”
Bittenbender said previous amputations in 2014 and 2015 due to infection.
However, in the past year, the infection began to stream into his leg.
Bittenbender may be subject to further amputation on his right foot. Many of his mates also have pulmonary or respiratory trouble which he too had for a time.
Physical therapy and adjustment of prosthesis requires frequent visits to Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
“Being at Walter Reed gives you a whole different perspective, " he said. "One particular patient who is down there lost right leg this hip and his right arm to the shoulder. He only has one arm and one leg.”
Therapy is done in the company of a professional and men and women facing similar challenges. They all push each other through rigorous routines.
“Instead of physical therapist, I call her a physical terrorist,” Bittenbender said. “She pushes me to be my best.”
The ordeal has been a mental and emotional challenge.
But Bittenbender is buoyed by work with Hope for Warriors, a group which gave him a hand cycle. His handcycling competition began by doing a 5K on Long Island and eventually to longer events such as the Pittsburgh Marathon.
He said three hand-cycle marathons per year are on the calender, each are dedicated to fellow soldiers lost in Afghanistan. Bittenbender said a future goal is to run the Pittsburgh Marathon.
Coaching para-Olympic winter sports would also continue, a pursuit he enjoyed while also serving as president of the Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade Committee for several years.
Bittenbender said he would like to compete more on a sled called a skeleton. It is a type of small bobsled ridden face-first on the stomach.
"In skeleton, it is a lot more aggressive, a lot faster sport," he said. "You're just laying on a piece of metal with some rails that you are holding onto. You're shifting your weight to steer as opposed to bobsled where you have cantilevers that you are pulling."
Meantime, Bittenbender has also earned certification for emergency medical service for the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department where he is also firefighter. He has been fitted out with adaptive gear for fire calls.
Bittenbender, also director of military affairs at Pocono Raceway, was organizing a veteran's village for the weekend of Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24. He said veterans and Gold Star families were being honored. Email kbitt@poconoraceway.com for more information.
