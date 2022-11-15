LEWISBURG — Property taxes are not expected to increase in 2023 for residents of East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Supervisors on Monday approved the first reading of the 2023 $7.2 million budget.
While the budget reflects a 6.9% increase over 2022, supervisors said there is a $2 million carryover from the previous year. As a result, taxes should remain level at 3.7 million.
The supervisors did caution that the budget is only preliminary, and figures may change.
The final budget is expected to be adopted Dec. 12.
Supervisors said the biggest items increasing the budget are in the areas of parks and recreation, payroll and public works.
The supervisors also approved an increase in funding for the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority by 3% yearly over the next three years. The motion amended a previous motion from an Oct. 10 meeting in which supervisors approved increasing funding by 1%, for one year.
The increase in funding will allow for work to be done to the BVRA swimming pool at St. Mary’s Street Park. Work on tilling at the pool is expected to be done this fall so it will be ready by the spring.
The supervisors provided an update on 25 trees which it received in hopes of planting them along Market Street, between 11th and 16th streets. However, supervisors said PennDOT would not give the township the permission to plant them.
“I personally am very disappointed in PennDOT’s decision,” said Supervisor Char Gray. “I think that is short sighted and does not reflect the tree vitalization programs in PA and throughout the country. The PennDOT representative’s main concern was making sure the he did not cause additional work for PennDOT.
“If you really look at the cost/benefit analysis, the benefits clearly outweigh the costs or risks,” she continued. “Planting these trees fits within the mission of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources TreeVitalize Program of increasing tree canopy in communities.”
Gray said she appreciates PennDOT wanting to save a few dollars.
“But in the big picture this is just a drop in the bucket for PennDOT,” she said. “PennDOT manages 121,000 miles of roads in PA, yet they are worried about this... stretch.
“If they are really worried about our tax dollars then I question why they sent seven people to the first meeting we had to discuss planting a few trees,” Gray continued. “There are your tax dollars at work. If this particular PennDOT representative had his wish, there would not be any tree-lined streets in America, and that is very sad and again, short-sighted.”
Supervisor Jim Knight said the trees were planted along Fairground Road, in front of the township offices, and along the property that borders the township offices and the Lewisburg Farmers Market.
Also on Monday, supervisors approved the purchase of a new farm tractor for $195,000 and front PTO mower for $24,270. The new tractor and mower will free up the township’s front end loader, which it now uses for spring and summer mowing. It will now be used on spring and summer roadwork jobs.
The supervisors noted that in January an animal control officer will be trapping the ducks near the township offices. The ducks will be captured and removed.
“The ducks presented a public health issue,” Knight said.
