MILTON — A number personnel items were approved during a Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) board meeting held Wednesday.
The board approved hiring: Tracy Smith, special education teacher, $48,898; Casie Lesher-Raup, special education teacher, $58,648; Beth Terry, sepcial education teacher, $60,456; Kelly Stevens, human resources specialist, $49,500; Brooke Williams, nursing program instructor, $61,500; Keri Peterman, alternative education teacher, $60,456; Robert Robbins, corrections education teacher, $48,898; April Showver, occupational therapist, $60,456; Amy Wehr, licensed school social worker, $60,569; Kelly Swanson, Center for Schools and Communities communications manager, $77,000; Christina Tinoco, migrant education project specialist, $49,500.
The following position transfers were approved: Todd Roney, from client solutions manager to director of computer services, $120,000; Jennifer Martina, from practical nursing administrative assistant to transition work experience job coach, $20.90 per hour; Jill Snyder, from part-time to full-time licensed school social worker, $51,302; Kathy Sprenkle, from workforce pre-intake and data specialist to head start administrative assistant, $36,114; Hannah Burge, from workforce career coordinator to career counselor specialist, $35,100; Leslie Hartline, from client support business systems analyst to student applications support manager, $97,000; Lyndi Hertzler, from FIS implementation/analysis facilitator to client solutions manager, $77,000; Christine Hornberger, from workforce career coordinator to career counselor specialist, $35,100; Tia Mitch, from operations services assistant to practical nursing administrative assistant, $34,125; Regina Salvador, from administrative project specialist to Center for Schools and Communities event planner, $59,000.
Several purchases were approved during the meeting.
For the LPN Career Center, the board approved purchasing two nursing simulator manikins, one nursing manikin, trainers for injections and catheters and software upgrades for existing adolescent and infant manikins, all at a cost not to exceed $135,000. The items will be purchased from Laerdal Medical Corporation.
Thirty Dell Latitude laptops and three Dell Docks were approved to be purchased from Winslow Technology Group for the Adult Education program, at a cost not to exceed $24,978.
One-hundred-ten Apple iPads for the Migrant Education Program summer camps were approved to be purchased, at a cost of $36,396, from Apple Inc.
