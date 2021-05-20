State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a driver suspected of driving under the influence.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at 10:03 p.m. May 15 along Route 405 at Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said Steven W. Shoemaker, 45, of Hughesville, proceeded west into the northbound lane of Route 405 and was struck by a northbound 2004 Subaru Outback driven by Caroline E. Connolley, 34, of Lewisburg.
Shoemaker was not belted. He was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, for evaluation. Troopers said he is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and he will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Connolley and her 11-year-old passenger were both belted and both were transported by ambulance to the hospital for suspected minor injuries, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 2:22 p.m. May 17 along Middle Road at Schoolhouse Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Cynthia M. Hamberger, 72, of Lock Haven, was traveling south in a 2009 Nissan Rogue when the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the passenger side of a westbound 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Martha McMonagle, 62, of Jersey Shore, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Hamburger will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Indecent assault
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident was reported at 6:20 p.m. April 11 along Route 442, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYAL SOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged altercation between two people around 11:08 a.m. May 12 along the Faxon off-ramp of I-180, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Someone fraudulently charged $500 to the debit card of a 27-year-old Jersey Shore woman, and charged another $63.40 at a restaurant.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 9:58 p.m. May 14 along Joes Run Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Found property
LOYAL SOCK TOWNSHIP — A sealed box containing outdoor home equipment was found and turned in to state police.
The box was located at approximately 5 p.m. May 17 along Four Mile Drive and Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI crash
STILLWATER — A Hanover Township woman is suspected of driving under the influence following a one-vehicle crash at 2:44 a.m. May 10 along Cemetery Road, Stillwater, Columbia County.
Aimee Houssock allegedly crashed a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox into a ditch. Troopers said an investigation revealed she was driving under the influence. An investigation continues.
DUI
ORANGE TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 3:27 a.m. May 2 along Route 487 and Lee Road, Orange Township, Columbia County.
Michael Kreisher, 38, was arrested after his 2017 Chevrolet was stopped, troopers noted.
DUI
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Benton woman was arrested after a traffic stop at 2:15 a.m. May 2 along Winding and Twin Bridges roads, Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County.
Cody Pawleski, 28, of Benton, was arrested after a 2006 Chevrolet was stopped, police noted.
DUI
SCOTT TOWNSHIP — A Berwick man was stopped for erratic driving and later arresed for suspicion of DUI, police noted.
The stop occurred at 2:15 a.m. May 9 along Lightstreet Road and Shangrila Drive, Scott Township, Columbia County. A 27-year-old man, who was not named, was arrested after a 2016 Jeep was stopped.
Harassment
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — Cameron Remley allegedly struck a victim in the right side of the face and threatened the victim with a pocket knife.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:32 p.m. May 10 at 1 Country Manor Drive, Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County. The alleged victim was treated for minor injuries at Geisinger-Bloomsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.