LEWISBURG — Businesses owners in downtown Lewisburg have experienced a flurry of activity this holiday season.
At Brushstrokes Art Supply and Framing on Market Street, owner Kathy Snyder said "business has been good, we've been really busy."
"We've been selling a lot of kids things like water colors, drawing supplies, and puzzles, plus regular art supplies," she said.
However, she noted that sales have been a bit "mellow," compared to 2021.
She blames a recent snowstorm with impacting sales. She noted that the business has been open for 33 years, and a lot of gift certificates are sold each holiday season.
Another artistic venue, The Open Door Gallery, has also been busy this season.
Started as the Art Pod in 1970 by Jacquie Stiefel and Irene Mahon, The Open Door Gallery has become a Lewisburg institution. The tradition of art and community continues today under the guise of Lori Toll.
Unique custom framing still rules, with restoration services for frames, photos and paintings are an everyday offering.
Toll said framing of home art projects is still her biggest sellers.
She noted that foot traffic in the store has been good, and she's sold a lot of commissioned art pieces through the store this season.
"Compared to last year, this year it seems like business is better," Toll said. "We came off a tough year last year. This year more people are back to work, which means more business for the downtown."
Toll said she's been trying to get new artist in to have their art sold.
Probably one of the busiest places in downtown Lewisburg is Stein's Flowers and Gifts.
"We are extremely busy this time of year, it's definitely the busiest time of year," said Owner Barb Bilger.
She was only busier during this time of year during the COVID-19 pandemic, when individuals were unable to be out and about, and took to ordering flowers and other gifts from the business.
"We have been kept busy (this year) selling fresh holiday arraignments, poinsettias, Christmas cactus, and we really do well with our gift items," Bilger said. "However, Christmas Eve is the busiest day out of the month due to last-minute shopping for the holiday. We are busy right up to the end."
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
