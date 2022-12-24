Businesses doing well during holidays in Lewisburg

Barb Bilger, owner of Stein's Flowers and Gifts, tends to one of the many poinsettias for sale at her shop during the holidays.

 JIM DIEHL THE WEEKENDER

LEWISBURG — Businesses owners in downtown Lewisburg have experienced a flurry of activity this holiday season.

At Brushstrokes Art Supply and Framing on Market Street, owner Kathy Snyder said "business has been good, we've been really busy."

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.