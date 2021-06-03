SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta, the national honor society for first-year students, was recognized with the Lambda Gold Award for membership increases over the 2019-2020 academic year.
The Lambda Award honors raw number increases from the previous year, with the Lambda Gold Award specifically recognizing an increase of 100 or more members.
Students gain entry into the honor society if they have earned a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or higher during their first year at Susquehanna.
“We are very proud that the hard work of our students has been recognized with the Lambda Gold Award,” said Samantha Proffitt, director of first-year experience at Susquehanna. “The transition to college can be challenging, but this award demonstrates that our first-year students are ready for the academic rigor Susquehanna presents and are supported as they take on the demands of higher education.”
Students were inducted in a virtual ceremony in October, with plans to induct eligible members of the Class of 2024 in fall 2021. Eligible students will be invited to join the Susquehanna University Alpha Lambda Delta chapter over the summer following completion of their first year.
Founded in 1924, Alpha Lambda Delta has over a million lifetime members and is present on 280 college campuses nationwide.
