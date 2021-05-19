District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe DUI
LEWISBURG — At 7:31 p.m. April 23 at North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street, Buffalo Valley Regional Police pulled over a 2014 Jeep Wrangler after receiving reports it was being driven “all over the roadway” and seeing it allegedly driven over a center median.
Motorist Camden J. Bucsko, 36, of West Milton, allegedly denied to have been drinking, using drugs or being on a prescription medication. After being asked to submit to a preliminary breath test, Bucsko allegedly conceded to have consumed about a third of a bottle of whiskey in the morning.
Police alleged that Bucsko failed a field sobriety test and was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw. Results were returned alleging Bucsko had a 0.427% blood alcohol level at the time of the test.
Prowling at night
LEWISBURG — Twenty-six misdemeanor counts of loitering and prowling at nighttime were recently filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police against a Northumberland County man.
Officers charged Brandon K. Miller, 35, of Milton, after a call and an investigation. The call alleged that from about 11:30 p.m. May 16 to about 3 a.m. May 17, in the South Seventh Street and White Pine Alley area, a man in his mid-30s with a scruffy appearance was peering into windows.
The investigation involved looking at images from several of the properties and a referral from a student who had allegedly seen the suspect “lurking in the trees” along the side of South Seventh Street. Police said they found Miller in a dark area from which females could be seen walking around indoors.
Miller denied seeing any female in a state of undress, using his phone to capture images or trying to gain entry into a structure. He consented to an inspection of his phone and no photos were found. Miller allegedly said his only interest was to watch females.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, to court are due for formal arraignment July 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Jesse Larue Thomas, 62, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of retail theft.
• Misdeameanor counts of corruption of minors (two counts) and open lewdness (two counts) against Steven Allen Mowery Jr., 34, of Mifflinburg, were held for court.
• A count of communications with 911 against Paulette Gertrude Reichel-Richardson, 62, of Mifflinburg, was withdrawn.
• Michael D. McEachern, 32, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
• A felony count of concealment of whereabouts of child against Austin Christopher Jones, 22, of Panama City, Fla., was held for court. A felony count of interference with custody of children and a misdemeanor count of furnish authorities with information were dismissed.
• Melissa M. Yoder, 41, of West Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of DUI, accident involving damage to unattended vehicle, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and summary counts of careless driving and reckless driving.
• Misdemeanor counts of DUI (four counts) against Joseph Matthew Staskiel, 28, of Kulpmont, were held for court.
State Police At Milton Passenger safety seat check
State Police at Milton will conduct a child passenger safety seat check from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the Milton barracks, 50 Lawton Lane, Milton.
Masks will be required. Contact Tpr. Messier, 570-524-2662, to schedule an appointment.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old New Columbia man was cited after a traffic stop at 11:44 p.m. April 29 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Nicholas Pryor was arrested after a 2015 Dodge Ram was stopped, police noted.
Assault
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Union County man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a 43-year-old woman during a domestic dispute.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 7:16 p.m. May 16 along Red Ridge Road, Limestone Township, Union County. Nathan Snyder was arrested.
Terroristic threats
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a suspicious person complaint and arrested Rodney Beachel, 40, of Northumberland.
Beachel was allegedly acting erratic and allegedly threatened to harm EMS staff.
Extortion
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a report of theft by extortion, however the victim did not want to pursue the investigation or prosecution.
The alleged incident was reported at 2:13 p.m. May 16 along Pine Cone Drive East, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Disorderly conduct
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A South Williamsport man was cited after he allegedly climbed over the bridge railing and clug to the railing with his hands at the highest point of the bridge during a steady rain.
Mark Bird, 48, was cited, police noted.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:04 p.m. March 11 along Route 45/Market Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Two Columbia County residents were arrested for alleged thefts at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
George Sholley, 46, and Kristi Sholley, 40, both of Berwick, were arrested for allegedly stealing a toaster valued at $39.92; 20-foot jumper cables valued at $39.88; power inverter valued at $89, mega-shirt tye-dye kit valued at $20.97 and three-inch foam mattress pad valued at $59.
Watsontown Police Department Possession
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man was charged after a vehicle stop at 4:45 p.m. May 17 along Main Street in the borough.
Travis Hullihen, 33, was allegedy found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was also cited with driving a vehicle with an expired registration, police noted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Tammy L. Klock, Zackery J. Houpt to Jared Kratzer, Lindsey D. Kratzer, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Grace A. Kuhns revocable living trust agreement, Glenn D. Kuhns trustee, Naomi M. Aurand trustee, Esther R. Keister trustee to Michele Wray, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• George A. Stutzman, Tonia A. Stutzman to George A. Stutzman, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• John Henry Reed, Barbara Anne Reed to Ivystone LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• John H. Reed, Barbara Anne Reed to Sprucestone LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Nelson M. Styers and Judy Styers irrevocable grantor trust, Nelson M. Styers irrevocable grantor trustee, Judy Styers irrevocable grantor trustee, N. Wendell Styers trustee to Scott G. Purinton, Emily M. Purinton, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Phillip R. Peterson, Jennifer J. Peterson to Richard S. Smith, Sharon E. Weaver, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Timothy J. Spangler, Carole B. Spangler to Timothy J. Spangler, Carole B. Spangler, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• James A. Kase, James A. Kase agent, Phoebe M. Kase by agent, Phoebe M. McPherson by agent to Kevin C. Sommons, Pamela J. Sommons, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Beth C. Miller, Jonah F. Kappraff to Jacob R. Stahlnecker, property in Union Township, $1.
• Wayne F. McDiffett, Ruth B. Burnham to Warren G. Abrahamson II, Christy A. Abrahamson, property in Union Township/East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brandon W. Moore, Ellice C.E.F. Moore to John Phillip Hecker Jr., property in New Berlin, $1.
• Ernest R. Rittenhouse to Alan C. Kaler, Crystal L. Kaler, property in Lewis Township, $700,000.
• Shawn Reiff, Katera Reiff to Andrew M. Shreck, Kala J. Shreck, property in Union Township, $1.
• Tabitha C. Ramos, Johnny Ramos Jr. to Tyler J. Smith, property in Kelly Township, $210,000.
• David L. Cornelius, Roberta J. Cornelius to David L. Cornelius, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• David L. Cornelius, Roberta L. Cornelius to David L. Cornelius, Roberta L. Share, property Kelly Township/White Deer Township, $1.
• Frank J. Lodeserto, Michelle A. Lodeserto to Romeo Wildon Laroya II, Donna L. Laroya, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Bertram C. Reitmeyer to Daniel J. Greene, Susan A. Greene, property in White Deer Township, $250.
• Annette J. Rager to Thomas R. Rippon, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• L and L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. member, Sara E. Kaskie member to Darrell A. McBride II, two properties in East Buffalo Township, $1 apiece.
• James M. Mauch, Elizabeth K. Mauch to Anna Storm Griffith, Drew Daniel Griffith, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Julia A. Chillson to Brian J. Chillson, property in East Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1
State Police At Montoursville 4-vehicle crash
LOYAL SOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a four-vehicle crash at 3:47 p.m. May 17 along the I-180 west ramp from Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Rav4 driven by Tamara L. Hornberger, 49, of Williamsport, struck the rear of a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Herbert W. Fiocco, 42, of South Williamsport, which was pushed into the rear of a 2020 Hyundai Kona driven by Julie M. Peters, 27, of Williamsport, which was pushed into the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Meagan A. Day, 25, of Jersey Shore.
All were belted and no one was injured.
Hornberger will be cited with following too closely, police noted.
State Police At Bloomsburg
DUI
BLOOMSBURG — A Danville woman was arrested following a traffic stop at 4:30 a.m. May 2 along Market Sreet and West Pine Avenue, Bloomsburg, Columbia County.
Troopers said a 2006 Mitsubishi was stopped and Nicole Diaz, 30, was arrested.
