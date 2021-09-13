LEWISBURG — In conjunction with Gilson, the Lewisburg Children's Museum is h olding a Design a Snowboard Contest.
Those who register for the contest will receive a snowboard template to show the creativity. A panel of judges will determine the winner, who will receive a free snowboard and Gilson VIP experience.
The contest is recommended for children ages 8 to 14. Artwork must be original.
Submissions are due by Sept. 30. For more information, contact the children's museum.
