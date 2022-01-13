WILLIAMSPORT — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded a grant to Pennsylvania College of Technology.
An $214,500 Aviation Workforce Development Grant will be administered by the FAA to Penn College to increase interest in students to pursue aviation maintenance careers. Additionally, this grant will help Penn College better prepare current students to pass their Airframe and Power Plant (A&P) licenses, enabling them to work on personal, corporate, and commercial planes and helicopters.
"Commercial jetliners, medical helicopters, and personal aircraft all need to be safe to fly," said Dr. Brad Webb, dean of the School of Engineering Technologies at Penn College. "Aviation maintenance technicians are entrusted with the maintenance, repair, and inspection of aircraft within the United States, and unfortunately, industry is desperate for more trained technicians. With this grant from the FAA, we'll be able to share the opportunities for these rewarding careers, along with the various educational pathways at Penn College to get there, with a much larger audience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.