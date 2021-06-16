LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council has announced the schedule for the 24th season of the summer concert series Music in the Park.
Due to construction in downtown Lewisburg, this year's series will be held in St. Mary Street Park, 218 N. 15th St., at the shade structure opposite the tennis courts.
The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays as follows: Wednesday, July 7, featuring Strawberry Ridge and Juliana Zafa with Billy Kelly (rain date July 14); Aug. 4, Nate Myers and the Aces and Eric Ian Farmer (rain date Aug. 11); and Sept. 1, Odyssey with Buzz Meachum and Stacia Abernatha (rain date Sept. 22)
Food trucks will be in the parking lot by 6:15 each evening.
