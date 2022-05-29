MILTON — James F. Baugher Elementary School’s Annual Awards Assembly was held Thursday, May 26.
The following awards were presented:
• All fifth graders who participated in Chorus received a Chorus Participation Certificate.
• Chrous Award: Mackenzie Dries, fifth grade
• Coding Experts: Ellebetulle Alzamanan, Haidyn Saiers, Zayden Cordestky.
• Art Award: Charlotte Gessner, fifth grade
• Physical Education Award: Delia Reynolds-Miller, fifth grade, and Cooper Waltman, fifth grade.
Instrumental Music Participation Awards:
• Fifth grade: Wyatt Adams, Ruby Beachy, Aliyah Brown, Mackenzie Dries, Charlotte Gessner, Addisyn Hardy, Kierstyn Holmes, Yoniel Martinez, Conner Moll, Liam Reeder, Lucas Ruch, Romeo Santiago, Christian Sera, Rachel Starnes, Brianna Zwerneman.
• Fourth grade: Alexa Foust, Jack Gessner, Scarlett Haines, Annabel Hess, Mac Jones, Caleb Knepper, Selia Mena, Sebastian Sandrick, Elijah Schreck
• Perfect Attendance: Ezra Bly, Carson Campbell, Mackenzie Dries, Ian Fink, Quinton Holder, Logan Ritchie, Ashtyn Stump, Britney Wang, Ryan Wang, Gabriel Wertman.
• Superintendent’s Circle Art Award: Navy Stump, kindergarten; Cora Hollenbach, first grade; Avery Dries, first grade; Alana Ashton, third grade; Aaron Woolsey, fourth grade; Emma Hummel, fifth grade; Bruce Cox, fifth grade.
• Dante Welton Memorial Award: Satomi Wagner, fifth grade
• Levitan Memorial Award: Third graders McKenna Moyer, Carter Funk, Chanelle Hernandez, Kaelyn Martz, Lyndsey Wolfe.
• Augusta S. Foose Memorial Award: Sebastian Sandrick and Kierstyn Holmes.
• Presidential Academic Award: Fifth graders Ruby Beachy, Courtney Bertin, Emma Bickhart, Lindsay Bogle, Cooper Crawford, Mackenzie Dries, Gabriella Gauger, Jaxon Geiser, Charlotte Gessner, Emma Hummel, Benjamin Jones, Kaya Medley, Conner Moll, Jerika Monk, Lucas Perrin, Olivia Pfeil, Mali Prutzman, Keyrianis Ramirez-Perez, Delia Reynolds-Miller, Lukas Ruch, Nolan Scheller, Rachel Starnes, Vance Strawser, Satomi Wagner, Cooper Waltman, Makayla Wolfe, Wesleigh Zimmerman.
• Math Award: Charlotte Gessner, fifth grade
• Social Studies Award: Charlotte Gessner, fifth grade
• Science Award: Charlotte Gessner, fifth grade
• Language Arts Award: Charlotte Gessner, fifth grade
• Barbara A. Hill Memorial Award: Charlotte Gessner, fifth grade, and Emma Bickhart, fifth grade.
• Principals Award: Charlotte Gessner, fifth grade
