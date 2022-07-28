WESTON, W.Va. — Three young people from Pennsylvania recently took their knowledge of forestry on the road.
Billed as the “The Super Bowl of 4-H Forestry,” they attended the National 4-H Forestry Invitational at the University of West Virginia Jackson’s Mill. The invitational began in 1980 and uses the oldest 4-H camp in the nation.
Competitive categories include areas familiar to participants in local school Envirothons, such as tree identification and tree measurement. Other categories test practical knowledge of forest insects and diseases.
Garrett Franck of Mifflinburg, Brandon Shrodo of Avis and Lily Palfrey of Indiana represented Pennsylvania.
They were busy all week, including at a quiz bowl-style competition on Wednesday morning. Following an early round win over North Carolina, Franck observed the quiz bowl questions covered a lot of ground.
“You’ll have (questions regarding) timber stand improvement,” Franck said. “There were others with what type of disease is caused by what animal.”
Franck said a question-and-answer format was followed with points accumulated for correct answers in early stages and points deducted for wrong answers as the game progressed.
Palfrey added that responses to late-game questions were timed. Team members had to beat the buzzer with their answers.
The week’s competitors had to study up and identify trees or plants not necessarily from their home state. For example, Utah’s trees seemed unique to young people from the Keystone State.
“It was definitely something to focus on,” Shrodo said. “They have a lot of western trees and conifers out there that we don’t see and have never seen.”
Shrodo noted the team from Louisiana brought a sample of a bald cypress. The team from Florida brought a leaf from a saw palmetto. He added most trees of Pennsylvania could also be found in West Virginia so they did not need to bring samples.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Palfrey observed. “Instead of just having the competition they teach us a lot (starting) on the very first day. We’re not just going into this with the previous knowledge we had but learning more as well.”
Palfrey added the variety of plant life from other parts of the country enhanced the overall experience.
The team was coached by Paul McFarland, also the Pennsylvania 4-H environmental science, shooting sports and camping specialist.
McFarland added that charting the land and orienteering, navigating over unfamiliar ground, was also part of the week. It was done in a traditional manner.
“They do topography with a compass and pacing,” he said. “It is something we don’’t see as much anymore in orienteering since most folks GIS (Geographic Information System mapping) now. It is great to see them doing that skill.”
Meantime, Shrodo observed the topography of West Virginia was similar to that of his home state. But he admitted the hills were steeper in West Virginia.
McFarland said youth development, a basic of 4-H membership, also plays a part in experience gained at the invitational.
“It is giving them an opportunity to meet folks with similar interests from all across the country,” McFarland said. “They are even doing a job career fair. They are trying to fully encompass the different kinds of jobs and different career aspects.”
Barbara Franck, Good Time 4-H Club leader, also accompanied the team to West Virginia and said it was a valuable opportunity for the young members.
“It’s been great to see these kids come together as a team and make these friendships across the nation,” she said. “It’s been an educational national competition.”
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
