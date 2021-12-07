MILTON — Frank Cooper, 22, of Milton, was among the thousands killed Dec. 7, 1941, during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Cooper’s death 80 years ago today, and the death of more than 2,400 other sailors, soldiers and airmen, plunged the United States into World War II.
Cooper was the son of Rufus Cooper and the fomer Rachel Ickes, of Milton, and later rural New Columbia. He was the grandson of Joh Ickes, of Milton.
Attached to Headquarters Squadron, 18th Bombardment Wing, Cooper was killed in action at Hickam Field, Hawaii. Word of his death came to family members locally six days after the Dec. 7 attack. The War Department delivered the news Saturday, Dec. 13.
Cooper’s final letter to his parents was received just two weeks prior to his death. He had planned to marry his high school sweetheart, June Snyder, of Milton, the following summer. A date had even been selected — June 11, 1942.
Cooper’s brother, Jack, of Williamsport, first received the message because their mother had been ill and it was thought the shock may have been too great for her at the time, it was reported. Jack and family neighbor, Lester Wilver, of rural New Columbia, relayed the news to the rest of the family.
Wilver’s sons, William, Richard, Alfred and Don often played with the Coopers as the boys grew up together in rural New Columbia. William, Richard and Alfred served during World War II. Don served in Korea.
William survived having his plan go down en route to the Philippines in the weeks after Pearl Harbor. He was a member of the 2nd Bomb Group, 20th Squardron aboard a B-17 bomber.
James was attached to the 106th Infantry Division and was captured by the Germans after three days of fierce combat in late 1944 in the Ardennes Forest. He and his fellow POWs were liberated May 29, 1945.
Cooper’s remains, as with so many of those killed in action, were interred in Hawaii for the duration of the war.
Born Aug. 17, 1919, in Milton, Cooper attended grade school at the Pollock School, Milton, before the family moved to rural New Columbia. There the brothers attended a township school, then Watsontown High School, where Frank played baseball and graduated in 1937.
He was employed at Watsontown Cabinet Company and later entered business school in Hawaii. He enlisted in the Army in 1940 and secured an office position at Hickam Field. he was anticipating a promotion at the time of the attack at Pearl Harbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.