LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Lights of Love giving campaign to support Hospice of Evangelical.
Throughout November and December, gifts will be collected to support direct care and provide resources to patients and their families who are experiencing end-of-life needs.
Lights of Love offers an opportunity to honor and remember family, friends, and loved ones by placing their names on the honoree listing. The Lights of Love tree will make its debut on Dec. 4 and shine at Hospice of Evangelical throughout December.
The 2022 Lights of Love Honorary Chairperson is Tracie Diehl, whose aunt Virginia Hackenberg, received her care through Hospice of Evangelical.
At the height of COVID-19 restrictions, Diehl found herself unable to visit Hackenberg often, except through the window of her apartment. Diehl accepted support from Hospice of Evangelical, including nurses, aides, and social workers to meet Hackenberg’s changing physical and emotional needs.
Individuals wishing to make monetary donations to the 35th Annual Lights of Love in support of Hospice of Evangelical can do so through December 31, 2022. Donations can be made by visiting www.EvanHospital.com/LightsOfLove or by calling Philanthropy and Donor Relations at 570-522-2685.
