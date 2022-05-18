SUNBURY — Dogs adopted from Mostly Mutts and the families who adopted them are invited to a reunion, to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Shikellamy State Park Marina, near Sunbury.
Activities will include games for children and dogs, an auction and a 50/50 drawing.
To ensure enough food is available, those planning to attend are asked to send their names and the number of people who will join them at the reunion to mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com by Friday, May 27.
For more information, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
