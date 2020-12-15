PITTSBURGH — Thirteen UPMC hospitals received top “A” grades from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grade.
The Leapfrog Group is a national organization that aims to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.
Each spring and fall, more than 2,600 hospitals across the country are rated by Leapfrog based on their ability to prevent medical errors, infections and other harms to patients. Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available safety data to assess participating facilities. Those data are weighted and combined to produce a single, consumer-friendly score that is published as a letter grade.
The following 13 UPMC hospitals earned the top grade for fall: UPMC Altoona, UPMC East, UPMC Hamot, UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley, UPMC McKeesport, UPMC Mercy, UPMC Northwest, UPMC Passavant – Cranberry, UPMC Passavant – McCandless, UPMC Pinnacle – Harrisburg, UPMC Somerset, UPMC St. Margaret and UPMC Susquehanna - Williamsport.
