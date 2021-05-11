MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) has announced its Milton in Motion Outdoor Wellness Program, being held through October.
Those wishing to participate should register online at VisitMiltonPA.org.
Participants will be asked to log the laps they complete, either walking at the Milton State Park Mid Trail or in a loop set up in downtown Milton.
Maps of the trails are available on the registration site. Laps completed should be logged weekly online
Prizes will be awarded in three categories: Youth through 18; 19 through 64; and 65 and older.
A first-place prize of $100 will be awarded in each category. Second place will receive $50 and third $25.
Sponsors include The Standard-Journal, Geisinger, Conagra Brands Foundation, Evangelical Community Hospital and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
