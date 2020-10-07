Providence Engineering Corp.
LEWISBURG — Providence Engineering Corp. recently relocated its North-Central Pennsylvania office to 419 Market St., Lewisburg.
Providence reported that the new location, in the historic district of the borough, would be a more convenient location for clients in the region and beyond. The firm will continue to provide constructible, affordable and timely engineering services while contributing to the economic vitality of downtown Lewisburg.
Providence has also hired Jeremy Whitmoyer, P.E., as project manager. Whitmoyer will be based in the new Lewisburg location, working alongside Zac Kurtz, P.E., and Jim Horting, P.E. With more than 10 years of professional experience, Whitmoyer will bring structural design expertise to the Providence team while managing projects from concept to closeout.
Established in 1992, Providence Engineering provides building design and analysis services for owners, architects and contractors nationwide.
UPMC Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Stacy Prall, D.O., gastroenterologist, to the Digestive Disease Center in Williamsport and Muncy.
Prall received her medical degree from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, Biddeford, Maine. She completed her residency in internal medicine and her fellowship training in gastroenterology and hepatology at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Prall is diplomate board certified in gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
“I have been a practicing patient-centered gastroenterology for 13 years in both private practice and the hospital setting,” Prall said. “Digestive diseases are often complex and can present themselves differently in individuals. I work with each patient to develop a care plan designed to meet their needs, treat their condition, and restore their quality of life.”
Prall will see patients at the Digestive Disease Center in Williamsport, 700 High St., and in Muncy, 10, Shady Lane, Suite 101.
Geisinger Health Plan
DANVILLE — Karena Weikel has been named chief actuary for Geisinger Health Plan (GHP).
Weikel has been vice president of risk and revenue management and actuarial services at GHP since 2015 and interim chief actuary since Kurt Wrobel left the role in May when he was named president of the health plan.
As chief actuary, Weikel is responsible for managing Geisinger’s overall cost of care, trend mitigation, vendor relations, underwriting, provider and medical economics, risk adjustment, operational and regulatory reporting, pricing, rate filing, trend analysis, reserving and organization-wide financial analytics for all lines of business.
In her career at GHP, Weikel also served as director of actuarial services and actuarial informatics and associate vice president of clinical informatics.
Weikel earned the Fellow, Academy for Healthcare Management (FAHM) and Certified Self-Funding Specialist (CSFS) designations and is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries (ASA), a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA) and is currently pursuing her fellowship certification.
She is a graduate of Shamokin Area High School and Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s in mathematics and secondary education.
PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Rebecca Spencer has been named PennDOT District 3’s Employee of the Month for October.
Spencer is an assistant project manager in the Design Unit. In this role, she oversees and reviews the work of consultants and coordinates the efforts of other department units to ensure that projects are developed on time, within budget and with high quality.
Spencer started her career with PennDOT in 2019 but had worked several internships with the department prior to her employment. She lives in Liberty with her fiancé and two children. Together they have a dog, seven cats, two apiaries (beehives) and six chickens. She enjoys camping, hiking, swimming and reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.