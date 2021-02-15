LEWISB URG — All IRS and Pennsylvania tax forms and schedules can be downloaded and printed at any of the three Union County Libraries, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.
Forms can be prepared in advance for pick up. The cost for printing the forms will be collected at pickup. The public also has the option of having tax forms emailed to them.
Public computers are available to use at Herr Memorial Library and West End Library. Call in advance to schedule an appointment.
The Union County libraries have 1040 and 1040SR forms in small quantities.
Federal forms may be obtained through the IRS website, www.irs.gov.
To file Pennsylvania taxes online, or to download and print forms, go to www.mypath.pa.gov.
