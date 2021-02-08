MUNCY — Rob Glunk, president and CEO of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company, recently announced the promotion of two Community Office managers.
Kevin Newman was promoted to AVP/Clarkstown Community Office manager and Stacey Wheeler was promoted to AVP/Dewart Community Office manager.
A graduate of Hughesville High School, Newman most recently served as the assistant Community Office manager in the Muncy Bank Avis Office. With over 13 years of banking experience, Newman has experience working in deposit operations, electronic banking and customer service. He is member of the Muncy Rotary Club.
Wheeler is a graduate of Montoursville High School and the PA Bankers Association School of Banking. Joining Muncy Bank in 2011 as a part-time, teller she has worked as a head teller and customer service representative in various Muncy Bank offices. Prior to being named the Dewart Community office Manager, she was the assistant Community Office manager in the Muncy Bank Montgomery Office.
She is the Captain of the Muncy Bank “Banking on a Cure” Relay for Life team. Fundraising year round for the team, she has helped raise over $10,000 for the local Tri-Town Relay for Life event.
Wheeler lives in the Hughesville area with her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.