Director of philanthropy joins Community Giving Foundation

BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation has welcomed Alyssa Meyers-Sanonu to the foundation as the director of Philanthropy.
Meyers-Sanonu will be responsible for the development and implementation of donor strategies, with a commitment to establishing personalized and impactful funds, supporting donors, and strengthening connections across the region.
In her new role, Meyers-Sanonu will work closely with the foundation’s president and CEO to bolster referral pipelines and serve as a spokesperson and presenter on behalf of the foundation. She will focus on initiating community connections that drive awareness of and participation in the foundation’s work, seizing opportunities to engage new partners. Her goal is to serve the foundation by staying educated in new strategic and comprehensive approaches to expand philanthropy and the services the foundation provides to fundholders.
Meyers-Sanonu’s background is in education and leadership. She received her master’s degree in educational leadership from Bloomsburg University in 2015, and most recently served as the Education and Enrichment director at the Berwick Area YMCA. She previously worked on well-being and community development initiatives at Arizona State University.
In addition to her work, Meyers-Sanonu enjoys coaching youth sports, supporting the arts, and spending time with her husband and two sons.
