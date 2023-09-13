Director of philanthropy joins Community Giving Foundation

Alyssa Meyers-Sanonu

BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation has welcomed Alyssa Meyers-Sanonu to the foundation as the director of Philanthropy.

Meyers-Sanonu will be responsible for the development and implementation of donor strategies, with a commitment to establishing personalized and impactful funds, supporting donors, and strengthening connections across the region.

