TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School Faculty Scholarship Fund will hold a Cow Pie Bullseye Fundraiser Saturday, March 13, on the high school football field.
Cows will be released onto the 50-yard line. A numerical grid for the event will be laid out on the field.
The first "cow pie" dropped on a grid line number assigned to a ticket holder will result in a $500 award going to the ticket holder. Second and third "cow pie" drops will each result in $250 awards being presented.
If a cow drops a pile that lands on a line shared by multiple tickets, the prize money will be equally divided. Any droppings which occur on plots which have not been purchased will result in the money being donated back to the scholarship fund.
Tickets are available for purchase by contacting the high school office at 570-649-5166.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not yet known if in-person attendees will be permitted at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.