DANVILLE — Geisinger hospitals have been recognized by the American Heart Association for adhering to proven care guidelines that benefit patients suffering the most severe type of heart attack.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in
Wilkes-Barre have received the Mission: Lifeline (r) Gold Plus Receiving Quality
Achievement Award, and Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton has received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award.
The hospitals earned honors for implementing specific quality improvement measures in treating ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart
attack.
Each year, more than 250,000 Americans experience a STEMI, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it's critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
The Mission: Lifeline program helps reduce barriers to swift treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Coordination among EMS, hospital and health system is key to providing optimal care to heart attack patients.
As Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Centers, the hospitals have shown they meet or exceed quality of care measures for restoring blood flow in STEMI patients, and their achievement awards are the result of maintaining a standard of performance in delivering quick, appropriate, lifesaving care to patients coming into the hospitals directly or by transfer from another facility.
