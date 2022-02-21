EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An unidentified man was flown by helicopter to the hospital for treatment after flames consumed an East Buffalo Township garage Monday afternoon in Union County.
William Cameron Engine Company Assistant Chief JR Young said the man was out of the garage and alert when responders arrived around 3 p.m. at 3326 Stein Lane.
A LifeFlight helicopter landed in a field across from the garage, where responders were seen loading the man into the helicopter after spending time treating him inside of an ambulance which was on scene.
John DelVecchio, a neighbor, said he initially heard several booms.
"I saw... a huge column of black smoke coming out of the (garage)," he said. "It was fully engulfed."
DelVecchio said he immediately called 9-1-1.
Young said firefighters were alerted upon dispatch that someone was burned in the fire.
"As we were coming out Stein Lane, you could see a large header (of smoke)," he said. "We immediately struck a second alarm."
When responders arrived, Young said the first priority was treating the burn victim.
The fire was knocked down within a few minutes, Young said. It appeared to cause extensive damage to a 24-by-30-foot garage. A burned pickup truck was visible inside of the garage.
The fire extended into an out building, Young noted.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal arrived on scene shortly after the fire was doused.
Young said additional information on the blaze will be released as it becomes available.
Stein Lane, in the area of the fire, was closed while responders worked on scene.
In addition to the William Cameron Engine Company, firefighters from Mifflinburg, Union Township and White Deer Township were called to the scene, along with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, medics from Evangelical Community Hospital and a LifeFlight helicopter.
